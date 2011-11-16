I've proved myself for England - Gary Cahill

Cahill won his seventh England cap in the win against Sweden at Wembley

Bolton and England defender Gary Cahill says he has proved his credentials at international level ahead of Euro 2012.

The 25-year-old has featured in four out of the last five games for Fabio Capello's side, including the 1-0 win against Sweden at Wembley on Tuesday.

"I've managed to keep a few clean sheets so I'd like to think I've done enough to warrant my place," he said.

"It's about going out and taking your chance and I think everyone has done that in the past two games."

Capello has just one more friendly game before he selects his 23-man squad for the tournament in Poland and Ukraine, which begins on 8 June.

And Cahill believes the signs have been positive from England's last two fixtures, which included a 1-0 win against world champions Spain on Saturday.

"Throughout the two games we've been really well organised and looked really solid," he said.

"We've had two totally different back fours and we've both gone out there, both kept clean sheets and there was some great performances at the back.

"It was a difficult two games but a good two games, and two great results.

"From an international point of view it's been fantastic for me this year. For me to get my foot in the door and to keep hold of the shirt for a few games has been very pleasing."

Cahill's performances at club level have led to ongoing speculation about a move away from the Reebok Stadium in the January transfer window, with his current Bolton deal set to expire at the end of the season.

And the former Aston Villa trainee refused to rule out a move in the new year.

"Who knows what the future holds?" Cahill said. "No-one's got a crystal ball - all I can do is focus on what I'm doing at club level.

CAHILL'S INTERNATIONAL RECORD 3 Sep 2010 England 4-0 Bulgaria 9 Feb 2011 Denmark 1-2 England 29 Mar 2011 England 1-1 Ghana 2 Sep 2011 Bulgaria 0-3 England 6 Sep 2011 England 1-0 Wales 7 Oct 2011 Montenegro 2-2 England 15 Nov 2011 England 1-0 Sweden

"I'm enjoying my football, we had a fantastic win [against Stoke], so the confidence will be high at our place now going into the West Brom game at the weekend.

"Everyone's fully aware that my contract runs out at the end of the season, I don't think that's a hidden fact. But Bolton have been fantastic to me throughout my career there - I'll continue to work hard and to try and push them up the league."

While Cahill is pleased with his England form, he believes performing regularly at club level will is the key to cementing a place the final Euro 2012 squad.

He said: "You have to be playing consistently well for the manager to come and see that you're fit - and most importantly - that you're playing at the top of your game.

"That's my aim from now until the end of the season."