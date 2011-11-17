Jodie Botterill credits Tony Hoyland for Finland move

Botterill has skippered Jersey to Muratti successes in recent years

Jersey captain Jodie Botterill has said she would not have got her new professional contract without the support of outgoing boss Tony Hoyland.

Hoyland quit as the women's boss at the weekend because of frustrations over a lack of regular games.

"I wouldn't have this opportunity if it wasn't for him," said Botterill, who is joining Finland Premier League side Aland Utd.

"He's done so much for me and made me a better player."

The 10-month deal means the 26-year-old becomes the first female footballer from Jersey to sign a professional deal.

Botterill told BBC Radio Jersey: "Tony did all my training leading up to my trials and I honestly don't think I'd be going if it wasn't for him.

"He's has been fantastic for us. He's a highly qualified coach and at the moment if he'd stayed on board his next game wouldn't be until May."

This is a great opportunity for her to further her football career Jersey FA statement

The St John forward was spotted by Aland coaches at the Island Games and her details were passed on to the Finnish club's coach.

She will join in January to prepare for the start of the new Finnish season.

"It's fantastic and I can't wait to get over there and just get playing," added Botterill.

"It's going to be a massive challenge for me to play at that sort of level."

A statement on the Jersey Football Association website said: "Botterill has been a key player for Jersey in recent years.

"Although she will be a big loss to the Jersey FA Centre of Excellence and the Jersey FA representative team, this is a great opportunity for her to further her football career."