Glasgow City add Scottish Cup to league trophy

Glasgow City pose with the Scottish Cup

Glasgow City eased the pain of their Champions League exit by adding the Scottish Cup to their earlier league success with a 3-0 win over Hibernian.

Lisa Evans beat three Hibs defenders to cut the ball back to Christie Murray who fired into the back of the net.

After the break, City got their second when Kat Lindner backheeled the ball to Evans for her to place a right-foot shot into the bottom corner.

And Evans added another after good link-up play with Danica Dalziel.