Brechin City 1-4 Albion Rovers

Scott Chaplain's seventh goal of the season capped off a fine display as Albion Rovers comfortably saw off Brechin City.

Albion took the lead on 17 minutes when Micheal O'Byrne emphatically volleyed home from close range.

The visitors doubled their advantage four minutes later with a stunning effort from Ryan McStay, who drilled his 25-yard drive into the top corner.

Robert Love made the game safe on 65 minutes by tapping home John Gemmell's inviting centre.

Brechin netted a consolation goal 10 minutes from time after James Lister rose highest to powerfully head home David McKenna's cross.

But Albion grabbed a fourth in injury time, after Scott Buist upended Steven Lawless in the box. Chaplain stepped up to coolly slot the resulting penalty into the corner.

Brechin: Nelson, McLean, Buist, Dunlop, Smith, Molloy, Janczyk (David Crawford 25), Fusco, Hodge, McManus (Lister 58), King (McKenna 65). Subs Not Used: Scott, McClune.

Booked: Buist.

Goals: Lister 81.

Albion: Gaston, Reid, O'Byrne, Ciaran Donnelly, Marriott, Love (Scott 79), Stevenson, McStay, Chaplain, Lawless, Gemmell. Subs Not Used: Fahey, Acqua, Gilmartin, Hamilton.

Booked: Stevenson, O'Byrne.

Goals: O'Byrne 17, McStay 21, Love 66, Chaplain 90 pen.

Att: 455

Ref: George Salmond