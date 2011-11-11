Hereford United sign midfielder Sam Clucas

Hereford United have signed left-sided midfielder Sam Clucas from the Glenn Hoddle Academy.

Clucas, 21, who had a spell with Lincoln, has been training with the Bulls and will be available for Saturday's FA Cup tie with Yeovil.

Director of football Gary Peters told the club website: "He impressed me with his work ethic and technical ability.

"He's done really well whilst he's been with us. He's another youngster who just wants a chance."