Luton Town net Darlington defender Greg Taylor

Taylor joined Darlington from Kettering in January

Luton Town have completed the signing of Darlington left-back Greg Taylor on loan until January, when the deal will become permanent.

Taylor, 21, has agreed an 18-month contract which comes into effect when the loan spell ends, while Darlington will receive an undisclosed fee.

"He's a good young player and a good one-on-one defender," boss Gary Brabin told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"It's a position we've tried to solve since the start of the season."

The Bedford-born full-back joined Darlington from Kettering Town in January, having started his career at Northampton Town.

He made 35 appearances for the Quakers, scoring twice, with 19 outings so far this term.

However Taylor will miss Saturday's FA Cup game against Northampton Town as he is cup-tied.