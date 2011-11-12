Holders St Paul's to host First Tower in Le Riche Cup

From the section

St Paul's won Le Riche Cup last season with a 4-0 final win over St Ouen

Holders St Paul's have been handed a home tie against First Tower United in the draw for the quarter-finals of Jersey's Le Riche Cup.

St Paul's have won the trophy for the past two years but have struggled in the Jersey Premiership this season.

Vale Rec, the first Guernsey side to play in the Cup, will travel to St Peter.

In the other games Grouville host Jersey Scottish and Championship side St Martin/SCF face Jersey Wanderers.

The last-eight ties are scheduled for 21 January.