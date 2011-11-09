Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli says he is not 'mad'

Balotelli scored twice in City's 6-1 win at Manchester United in October

Manchester City's Mario Balotelli says he is not "mad" but "entertaining".

In his time at City he has thrown a dart at a youth player, was substituted for back-heeling when through on goal in a friendly and escaped unhurt from a fire in his bathroom.

The Italy striker, 21, said he would be boring if "I didn't do what I do".

"I'm not mad as some people say, although sometimes I'm entertaining. I'm ready to take on responsibility, even if people think I'm not," he said.

English football is beautiful, wonderful and enjoyable Mario Balotelli

"They seem to talk more about my private life than about what I do on the pitch."

Balotelli, who moved to Manchester City from Inter Milan in August 2010 for a reported £24m, has found his form this season, scoring seven goals.

The striker said: "English football has taught me pressing and chasing back after the opponents when I lose the ball.

"I don't miss the Italian championship, the standard is very low, while English football is beautiful, wonderful and enjoyable."

Balotelli at City August 2010: Scores on debut against FC Timisoara

Scores on debut against FC Timisoara November 2010: Sent off after scoring twice in win at West Brom

Sent off after scoring twice in win at West Brom March 2011: Suffers pitch allergy in defeat at Dynamo Kiev. Sent off in return leg of Europa League tie

Suffers pitch allergy in defeat at Dynamo Kiev. Sent off in return leg of Europa League tie March 2011: Threw dart at youth team player

Threw dart at youth team player July 2011: Substituted in first half of a friendly with LA Galaxy after backheeling wide when through on goal

Substituted in first half of a friendly with LA Galaxy after backheeling wide when through on goal October 2011: Escapes unhurt after blaze at his home caused by firework

Balotelli, who has made five appearances for Italy and has yet to score for his country, said it was time to do himself justice at international level.

"I need to wake up and get going," he said.

"For me scoring is the biggest thing. Victories are important but so are goals.

"I know I can arrive to the top. If I'm good up front it's not because I'm fortunate."

Italy, already qualified for Euro 2012, visit tournament co-hosts Poland on Friday for a friendly and host Copa America champions Uruguay the following Tuesday.