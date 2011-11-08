Ipswich Town face Damien Delaney injury blow

Delaney signed a new two-year deal in April

Ipswich Town defender Damien Delaney is expected to be out for six weeks following surgery on a foot injury.

The 30-year-old, who has featured nine times this season, suffered a stress fracture during the 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace two weeks ago.

"He had an operation on Monday and he will be out for a while," boss Paul Jewell told the club website.

"It may be six weeks or so, but I'm not sure on an exact timescale so we will have to just wait and see."

Jewell is already , who missed Saturday's defeat by Doncaster with a hamstring injury and tonsillitis.

But he has received better news on the fitness of midfielder Lee Bowyer (back) and forwards Daryl Murphy (hamstring) and Nathan Ellington (calf).

"Lee Bowyer and Daryl Murphy did some running with the physios on Tuesday so those two are progressing nicely," added the Town boss. "And Duke's [Ellington] calf is OK now."