Preston North End sign Southampton front men

Preston North End have pulled off a double emergency loan deal by bringing in forwards Jonathan Forte and Sam Hoskins from Southampton.

Former Sheffield United and Scunthorpe frontman Forte, 25, is eligible to play in Tuesday night's Johnstone's Paint Trophy clash against Rochdale.

But he is unavailable for North End's FA Cup first round tie against Southend on Saturday at Deepdale.

Hoskins, 18, is unlikely to play on Tuesday but is eligible on Saturday.

North End have now made three signings in two days.

German goalkeeper Thorsten Stuckmann was brought in on Monday on a one-month contract.

North End chairman Maurice Lindsay told the club website: "Jonathan is a quick and strong forward with experience at our level, whereas Sam is a young player with lots of potential but his loan with us is more for his experience.

"Along with the arrival of Thorsten Stuckmann we have added a little more depth to the manager's options and hopefully some more competition for places.

"Everybody at the club has been disappointed at recent results and the board and the owner have supported the manager's efforts to recruit new faces."

Since enjoying their seven league wins in a row in August and September, North End's form has fluctuated the other way and they have now not won in eight games, shipping 23 goals in the process.