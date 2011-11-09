Tottenham's Emmanuel Adebayor in talks over Togo return

Adebayor will meet Togo FA officials on Wednesday to discuss his return to the Hawks

Forward Emmanuel Adebayor will meet officials of the Togo FA on Wednesday to discuss his possible return to the national team.

The 27-year-old will return to the Hawks for next week's 2014 World Cup qualifer against Guinea Bissau if an agreement is reached.

The Tottenham striker has not played for his country for nearly two years.

"I will meet the Togo FA today and I hope we can agree on something," Adebayor told the BBC on Wednesday.

The Hawks have struggled without the Tottenham striker and failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

He retired from the national team after a gun attack on the Togo team bus at the 2010 Nations Cup killed two members.

Emmanuel Adebayor factfile Date of birth: 26 February 1984

26 February 1984 Place of birth: Lome, Togo

Lome, Togo Position: Striker

Striker Previous clubs: Metz, Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid

Metz, Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid Current club: Tottenham

Tottenham National team: Togo, apps 41, goals 18

"I am keen on returning to help my country but there are things that we need to talk about before I can confirm whether I am returning or not," added Adebayor.

"I really want to help my country but there are some pressing issues that must be addressed for the benefit of the entire team."

Adebayor, on loan at Spurs from Manchester City, will not play in Friday's first leg of the World Cup qualifier in Bissau but will be available for selection for Tuesday's return game in Lome if he agrees to return.

On the eve of last year's Nations Cup, the Togo team was attacked by gunmen as they made their way from a training camp in Congo to Cabinda in Angola.

This prompted the Togolese government to pull their country out of the event.

That intervention led to Togo being handed a four-year ban from competing in the competition - a sanction that was later reversed.