Doncaster Rovers' Billy Sharp touched by support

Doncaster Rovers striker Billy Sharp has issued a heartfelt thanks for the messages of support he has received following the death of his baby son.

The 25-year-old was applauded by both Doncaster and Ipswich Town fans after scoring one of the goals in his side's 3-2 win at Portman Road.

Sharp told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It means a lot. I had a lump in my throat when the Ipswich fans did that.

"I'd like to thank them a lot for that," he added.

The Sheffield-born forward has been inundated with texts and messages of support from around the world via social networking site Twitter following the loss of two-day-old Luey Jacob.

"I'd like to thank everyone in the world. I've had texts from around the world and it means a lot," said Sharp.

Sharp returned to the Rovers side for their game against Middlesbrough last Tuesday, just three days after his son's death.

He was named captain and scored a goal in the 3-1 defeat, and after netting lifted up his Doncaster shirt to reveal a T-shirt that read: "That's for you, son."

