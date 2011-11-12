Barrow 1-2 Rotherham

Lewis Grabban's late brace helped Rotherham come from behind to win at Blue Square Bet Premier side Barrow.

The hosts scored when Paul Rutherford fired through a crowded penalty area after Millers goalkeeper Conrad Logan failed to clear Richie Baker's corner.

Adam Boyes nearly doubled Barrow's lead but his effort hit the crossbar.

Grabban levelled when he spun in the area to blast home a powerful shot before winning it from the penalty spot following Paul Smith's handball.

Barrow were down to 10 men when Rotherham's winner came just four minutes from time, home defender Mike Pearson having gone off for treatment following a three-way collision in his own box, involving Bluebirds keeper Danny Hurst.

Rotherham boss Andy Scott told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"That is a fantastic result, having been 1-0 down. We've let in a poor goal again, but the character of the whole squad was magnificent.

"They were trying all the tricks in the book, time wasting after 25 minutes, going down injured. We knew that.

"We had to dig in, but you know when you come here that you're going to face a battle and you have to stand up and be counted and everyone we had involved today was outstanding."

