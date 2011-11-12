Oldham 3-1 Burton Albion

Burton defender Ryan Austin was sent off within three minutes as Oldham reached the second round of the FA Cup.

Austin was dismissed after hauling down Robbie Simpson in the area and Shefki Kuqi fired in the resulting penalty.

Burton keeper Ross Atkins then brought down Luca Scapuzzi but this time he saved Kuqi's spot-kick before allowing in Simpson's 30-yard free-kick.

The Latics made it 3-0 when Kuqi set up Dean Furman to slide home before Calvin Zola volleyed in a late consolation.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Oldham Athletic manager Paul Dickov told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm not completely pleased with the performance in the second half, but we've scored three goals in the second half and we're in the second round, that's the main thing.

"I don't think the ref had any other option that to send him off as Robbie (Simpson) was clean through on the goalkeeper - the penalty settled us down a little bit.

"Winning any game brings confidence and our aim at the start of the week was two wins from two games. They were two tricky games, but we've dealt with it."

Burton Albion manager Paul Peschisolido told BBC Radio Derby:

"When you look at things that could possibly go wrong, they all went wrong for us in the first half.

"I was disappointed that we crumbled and there were signs of players hiding a bit.

"In the half time break I asked them to show us what they're made of and the second half was fantastic. It was a true two-team performance."

