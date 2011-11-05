Queen's Park 0-0 Annan Athletic

From the section

Scottish Football League Division Three leaders Annan Athletic claimed a point after sharing a scoreless draw with Queen's Park at Hampden.

Annan goalkeeper Craig Summersgill turned away Jamie Longworth's shot on 11 minutes.

At the other end, Spiders keeper Neil Parry denied Graeme Bell as half-time approached.

Steven Sloan and David Cox were off target with further efforts for the visitors after the break.

Queen's Park: Parry, McGinn, Little, Meggatt, Sean Burns, McBride, Gallagher, Longworth, Watt (Smith 80), Daly, Murray. Subs Not Used: Strain, Brough, Urquhart, Lauchlan.

Booked: McGinn, Gallagher.

Annan Athletic: Summersgill, Muirhead, Gibson (Neilson 80), Peter Watson, McGowan, Sloan (O'Connor 64), McKechnie (Steele 83), Jardine, Cox, Bell, Gilfillan. Subs Not Used: Mitchell, MacBeth.

Booked: McKechnie, Muirhead.

Att: 502

Ref: Des Roache