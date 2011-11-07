North extend their Priaulx League lead to four points

Guernsey footballer's leg and football

Simon Tostevin scored both of North's goals as they opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Priaulx League after beating Sylvans 2-0.

After a goalless first half Tostevin struck twice to preserve his side's unbeaten record this season.

Elsewhere Rangers have moved off the bottom of the league after gaining their first points of the season.

They beat Rovers 2-1 at Port Soif to leapfrog their opponents in the Priaulx League's basement battle.

