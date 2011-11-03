Forest Green Rovers sign up striker Michael Uwezu

Uwezu scored once in four appearances for Northampton

Forest Green Rovers have signed forward Michael Uwezu on a two-month deal.

The 20-year-old Nigerian was a free agent following his release from Northampton Town in June and trained with Rovers during pre-season.

"I came across Michael when I was at the Watford academy and also at Southampton," manager Dave Hockaday told BBC Gloucestershire.

"We need goals - everybody knows that - and hopefully he will be able to add to our goal threat."

Uwezu will bring goals - Hockaday

Uwezu started his career in the Arsenal academy before signing his first professional deal at Fulham in 2009.

He was an unused substitute for the Premier League side during their Europa League campaign that season but failed to make an appearance.

Fulham sent him out on loan to Lincoln, where he played two games, but released him on his return.

After a spell without a club, Uwezu went on to join Northampton Town in March this year but was let go after just four appearances.

"He's very quick and powerful and he's got an eye for a goal," added Hockaday. "All the ingredients are there and the main thing is he likes the way we play and he wants to be here.

"On that basis we've given him a short contract and if he does well and scores goal then we'll give an improved offer."