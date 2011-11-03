Tottenham's Steven Pienaar recalled by South Africa

From the section

Steven Pienaar is part of the South Africa squad to face Ivory Coast this month

Tottenham midfielder Steven Pienaar has been included in South Africa's squad for this month's friendlies against Ivory Coast and Zimbabwe.

The 29-year-old, who only recently recovered from injuries, has been included in a 28-man squad.

He missed the final part of the failed African Cup of Nations qualifiers in September with knee and groin injuries.

The quartet of Siyabonga Nontshinga, Musa Bilankulu, Granwald Scott and George Lebese were handed debut calls.

Bafana Bafana captain Pienaar was one of nine overseas-based players to make coach Pitso Mosimane's squad.

South Africa's debutants Siyabonga Nontshinga of Jomo Cosmos

Musa Bilankulu of Golden Arrows

Granwald Scott of Ajax Cape Town

George Lebese of Kaizer Chiefs

Crystal Palace midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi was also recalled after returning from injury.

South Africa plays Ivory Coast in the annual Nelson Mandela Challenge on 12 November.

The Bafana Bafana will travel to Harare to face neighbours Zimbabwe three days later in preparation for qualifying for the 2013 Cup of Nations and 2014 World Cup.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Wayne Sandilands (Mamelodi Sundowns),

Defenders: Happy Jele, Siyabonga Sangweni (both Orlando Pirates), Morgan Gould (Supersport Utd), Siboniso Gaxa (Lierse, Belgium), Bongani Khumalo (Reading, England), Anele Ngcongca (Genk, Belgium), Punch Masenamela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Musa Bilankulu (Golden Arrows), Bevan Fransman, (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Tsepo Masilela (Getafe, Spain).

Midfielders: Daylon Claasen (Lierse, Belgium), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Siphiwe Tshabalala (both Kaizer Chiefs), Oupa Manyisa (Orlando Pirates), Thanduyise Khuboni (Golden Arrows), Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace, England), Teko Modise (Mamelodi Sundowns), Granwald Scott (Ajax Cape Town), George Maluleka, George Lebese (both Kaizer Chiefs), Steven Pienaar (Tottenham, England).

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus (SuperSport), Siyabonga Nontshinga (Jomo Cosmos), Katlego Mphela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bradley Grobler (Goztepe, Turkey).