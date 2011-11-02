Troy Deeney deserves Watford break - Sean Dyche

Deeney scored three goals in 40 games last season

Watford boss Sean Dyche has praised the professionalism of Troy Deeney, after the striker notched his first goal in almost a year.

The 23-year-old had not scored since November 2010 before netting the winner in Tuesday's 1-0 win against Brighton.

"He deserves a goal for the way he goes about his business," Dyche told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"He's a very good professional. And he's shaped himself nicely for what we require at Watford."

Deeney, a £500,000 signing from Walsall 15 months ago, has scored just three times in 50 league games for the Hornets, although 30 of those appearances have come as a substitute.

"He's been unlucky on occasions because he's almost a jack of all trades," added Dyche.

"He can fill in. He can come off the bench and play when we need him to.

"We respect that and his professionalism has been excellent."

Dyche content with 'scrappy' win

Deeney's last Watford goal came in a 1-1 draw with Reading 11 months ago and the forward, who had drawn a blank in 14 previous outings this term, was relieved to finally end his scoreless run.

"It was going in one way or another. Even if I had to throw it in, it was going in," he said.

"To be fair I've hit some sweet ones that haven't gone in.

"But we grafted, got the points and showed we're resilient as well."