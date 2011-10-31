Andy Morrell to wait for Wrexham managerial contract

Morrell had initially been put in charge of Wrexham until the end of October

Andy Morrell has revealed he agreed to take the permanent managerial role at Wrexham without a formal contract.

Morrell will sign a deal when the takeover by the Wrexham Supporters Trust, who are awaiting clearance from the football authorities, is completed.

The 37-year-old player-manager said: "No contract has been talked about because it would confuse the takeover by the Trust.

"But once they get the stamp, we'll sit down in a room and go through it all."

Morrell has won seven of his nine games in temporary charge since Dean Saunders moved to Doncaster and he was confirmed as full-time boss on Saturday.

The Trust's bid to takeover the Blue Square Bet Premier leaders has been delayed as The Football Association wants further clarification on the state of the Trust's finances before giving it the seal of approval.

Trust pleased with Morrell appointment

Once The FA has concluded its scrutiny of the deal, the takeover must then be ratified by the Football Conference before the Trust can formally take over the Welsh club.

Current owners Geoff Moss and Ian Roberts, who have been looking to sell the club since January, agreed to sell the Racecourse club to the Trust in September and hope to complete the deal inside the next week.

"This stamp from the FA is doing my head," admitted Morrell.

"But once they get the stamp, we can all sit down and sort it out."

The Trust and the current owners agreed that Morrell should take charge for the rest of the season after Wrexham qualified for the FA Cup first round proper by beating York City 2-1 in Saturday's qualifier.

Morrell's first game as full-time manager is their league visit to York on Saturday before Wrexham travel to Cambridge United for the first round of the FA Cup on the weekend of 12-13 November.

"I'm delighted that finally a decision has been made," said Morrell.

"It finally took the Trust to get together with the owners and bang their heads together and decide which way they want to go.

"The lads have been terrific for me and hopefully we can continue.

"There won't be any changes and why would there be when the team has been successful?"

Morrell hopes to secure his backroom staff to contracts starting with assistant Billy Barr, the former Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday first-team coach.