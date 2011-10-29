Goalscorer Carroll praises teammates
- From the section Football
Liverpool striker Andy Carroll pays tribute to his colleagues after scoring in Liverpool's 2-0 win over West Brom.
Carroll says the victory was not as easy as it looked, but insists his team were worthy winners as a Charlie Adam penalty and Carroll's second-half winner set the Reds on their way to victory.
