Kolo Toure to learn Man City fate after drugs test hearing

Toure returned to action against Birmingham in the Carling Cup in September

Manchester City have completed Kolo Toure's internal hearing over his failed drugs test and should release the result by Monday, 7 November.

Toure was banned for six months in May, back-dated to 2 March, after he tested positive for a prohibited substance.

The defender, 30, has played four games since returning from the ban in September but could face a fine of six weeks' wages or another suspension.

Players' chief Gordon Taylor said the disciplinary hearing "shocked" Toure.

"It just seems strange that, after being welcomed back to the club and reinstated as captain for Carling Cup matches, that someone has come up with this hearing," stated Taylor, the chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).

"Instead of sending out a message that this is someone who has made a mistake and served his punishment already, they are now taking action against him again.

TOURE'S DRUG BAN TIMELINE 12 February 2011 - Tests positive for banned substance

- Tests positive for banned substance 26 May 2011 - Found guilty and given worldwide suspension of six months

- Found guilty and given worldwide suspension of six months 21 September 2011 - Makes return to first-team action in Carling Cup game against Birmingham

- Makes return to first-team action in Carling Cup game against Birmingham 28 October 2011 - Manchester City conduct internal inquiry into Toure's conduct

"It seems very strange against someone who is acknowledged by all concerned to have a top-class character.

"He trained every day while he was off and maintained a very positive attitude so he was shocked to find they were looking to take action against him."

Ivory Coast international Toure produced character references from his former club Arsenal and a number of fellow players at the hearing, which was held by City's football administrator Brian Marwood and a City lawyer.

City insist the PFA knew the disciplinary hearing had not been arranged recently.

Chief communications officer Vicky Kloss said: "It is not a new decision - we had consultations with the PFA about this in July."

It is understood the hearing had been postponed on a number of previous occasions due to people involved being unavailable - Toure himself was in the Ivory Coast during the close-season.

Toure was found guilty of taking a banned substance after testing positive in February, although he claimed it was an error on his part after he had taken his wife's diet tablets.

The PFA intervened in Manchester City's hearing into Carlos Tevez's conduct during the Bayern Munich match, halving a fine from four to two weeks' wages.

City manager Roberto Mancini had earlier commented that Toure would remain in contention for selection because it had been an unintentional error.

The Italian said: "Kolo is a different situation. It was a mistake - a totally different situation.

"In the other case I think that every player should have good behaviour, always."