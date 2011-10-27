Jason Lowe agrees five-year Blackburn Rovers deal

Lowe joined Blackburn's academy eight years ago

Jason Lowe has been rewarded with a five-year contract after a string of impressive displays for Blackburn.

The England Under-21 international has featured six times in the Premier League for Rovers this season.

Lowe - who can play in midfield as well as in defence - made his Blackburn league debut last season before scoring twice in seven games on loan at Oldham.

"I'm delighted to have signed. I just want to work as hard as I can," the 20-year-old told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Since returning to Ewood Park, the former Rovers youth team player has become a regular, starting the last seven games and played in Wednesday's dramatic 4-3 Carling Cup victory over Newcastle.

He said: "It's something you work towards as a young player and I've been here a long time now. I just want to work as hard as I can for the football club.

"This is my eighth year (with the club). I signed as an under-11 so it's been a long time and there's more to come yet."

Lowe is the latest in a line of Blackburn academy graduates to have been given the opportunity to flourish in the first team at Ewood Park.

"I think it (the academy) has got a lot of respect throughout the country," added Lowe. "They are not afraid to give young players a chance and I'm very grateful that I have been given my chance."

JASON LOWE FACTS Born: Wigan

Wigan Age: 20

20 Made senior Rovers debut against QPR in last season's FA Cup.

Scored his first senior goal in Oldham's 2-0 win at Notts County in April.

Manager Steve Kean is convinced Lowe, who captained England at the Under-20 World Cup in the summer, has the potential to carve out a career at the top level.

Kean said: "The good thing from our point of view is we knew he was going to be in and around the first team so we got him on a long-term contract.

"He's shown that he can play right-back, holding midfield player, wide right, doubling up with a full-back, he can play box-to-box as a genuine midfield player, so when he's got all of those attributes he's got a long career ahead of him and I'm delighted with his progress."