Aston Villa suspend Barry Bannan after motorway crash

Bannan was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Sunday

Aston Villa have suspended Barry Bannan while they carry out an inquiry into the midfielder's motorway car crash.

The 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Sunday, along with Shrewsbury Town striker James Collins, and subsequently bailed.

"Barry Bannan has been suspended while the club carries out internal enquiries into allegations which arose last weekend," said Villa boss Alex McLeish.

"He will not be available for this weekend's game at Sunderland."

The accident occurred on the M1 at around 5.30am on Sunday, near junction 26.

Villa confirmed on Monday that they had launched the investigation and have now opted to suspend Bannan.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of Villa's brightest prospects and has already won nine caps for Scotland.

Collins joined Shrewsbury from Villa during the 2011 January transfer window.