Adam Boyes happy to sign Barrow deal - Dave Bayliss

Teesside-born striker Boyes began his career with York City

Barrow joint-boss Dave Bayliss says regular first-team football was crucial in tying Adam Boyes to a new contract at Holker Street.

The 20-year-old striker signed a deal until the end of the 2012-13 season after an impressive 12 goals in 18 games for the Bluebirds.

"He's only 20 years old, he's happy, he's playing week-in, week-out," Bayliss told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"We give the lad plenty of love and encouragement and he's delighted."

Bayliss added: "He's proved what a good player he is, he's been away when he was 18 to Scunthorpe for big money, and I think he played once in two years.

"It's the last thing he wants to do is move on and sit in someone's reserve side again, he's happy playing week-in week-out."

Bayliss belief in Barrow success

Boyes' form at the Blue Square Bet Premier club has reportedly alerted interest from Football League clubs, drawing comparisons with former striker Jason Walker, whose identical record to the current player led to a move to Luton Town last season.

"We won't stand in anyone's way, if somebody wants to go then if they come and see us, like Jason [Walker] did, we'll gladly lt them go," Bayliss continued.

"But Boyes is loving it here and he's enjoying playing, there's nothing better."