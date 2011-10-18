Ally McCoist delight with Rangers in win over Liverpool

McCulloch (on ground) scored the winner for Rangers at Ibrox

Ally McCoist praised the fringe players who helped Rangers record a 1-0 win over Liverpool in a friendly at Ibrox.

Midfielder Lee McCulloch scored the first-half winner as captain David Weir and summer signings Matt McKay and Alejandro Bedoya also started.

"I was pleased for big Davie and it was our first real look at Matt McKay, who I thought did well," said McCois of the veteran defender and Australia winger.

"I thought Bedoya looked a lot more comfortable on the ball."

However, there was no place in the squad for on-loan Arsenal defender Kyle Bartley, who had targeted a return to action against Liverpool following a hernia operation.

The Scottish Premier League leaders were worthy of their half-time lead and Liverpool only began to dominate in the latter stages after McCoist introduced some younger players while the visitors added the experience of former Ibrox midfielder Charlie Adam and other regular starters.

"I don't think the gap is just as big as some of the pessimists would lead us to believe," said the Rangers manager when asked about the often suggested gulf in class between the top flights in Scotland and England.

"It was a friendly and I was really pleased with our boys and the vast majority of the performances.

"We wanted the fringe lads to come in and show that they can handle it and impose themselves on the game and cast doubt in your mind that they should be starting.

"That's what you need from them and that's what they gave us."

Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish admitted his side were not on top form against the Scottish champions in Glasgow.

"I've not seen Rangers this year, so I don't know if that was them playing well or badly," said the former Scotland striker and Celtic manager.

"I'm not taking anything away from Rangers, but that was us playing badly."

Reserve goalkeeper Doni impressed until being forced out of the action early in the second half.

"He dislocated his finger, so it's been put back in," added Dalglish.

"It was good for him to get a game apart from the injury. He had a couple of decent saves."