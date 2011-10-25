Aldershot 0-3 Man Utd

Manchester United recovered from their Manchester City mauling to progress to the Carling Cup quarter-finals at the expense of League Two Aldershot.

In a totally changed side from Sunday's 6-1 defeat by their city rivals, Dimitar Berbatov put United ahead with a neat finish from Park Ji-sung's pass.

Berbatov set up Michael Owen before half-time and Antonio Valencia smashed in from 25 yards after the break.

Aldershot had some long-range efforts with Luke Guttridge going closest.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ferguson praises 'fantastic' goals

The midfielder's shot whistled past the post in the dying stages and he had a free-kick well saved by United goalkeeper Ben Amos to almost give Dean Holdsworth's side a consolation.

But the hosts were no disgrace despite the evident gulf in class between the two sides, with Jermaine McGlashan also shooting over in the first half.

The last time these two teams met was for a League Cup tie in 1970, which finished 3-1 to United.

On that day, George Best, Denis Law and Brian Kidd were all on target and it was a similarly comfortable game for the visitors this time as they got the shock at Old Trafford out of their system.

But it was a United side showing 11 changes from the City defeat that did so - Sir Alex Ferguson perhaps deciding to let his first-team stew a little longer while reintroducing some of his fringe players.

Those who were given the opportunity set about their work in a professional manner from the start with Berbatov at the heart of much of United's good work in the first period.

Tom Cleverley, back in the United line-up after a foot injury in September, also showed some neat touches and link-up play before he was taken off after the hour.

UNITED TEAM CHANGES Only Phil Jones remained from the side which lost 6-1 to Manchester City. He came off the bench at Old Trafford

Substitute Ravel Morrison made his first appearance of the season

Michael Owen, Ben Amos, Ezekiel Fryers and Mame Diouf all made their first starts since the third-round win over Leeds

The 22-year-old lined up in central midfield with Park and the pair combined early on to gift Berbatov his first goal of the season.

It was a decent finish from 12 yards but the one-two between Park and Cleverley cut through the Aldershot defence easily.

The hosts recovered, however, and made some progress down their right with McGlashan firing over after a fine run.

The Shots, who since that game 41 years ago have been through a winding-up order under their former guise of Aldershot FC, also peppered Amos in the United goal with several long-range efforts.

Berbatov last started a game over a month ago and was joined in attack by Owen, who himself was last named in the first XI against Leeds in the last round.

The Bulgarian set up his strike partner just before half-time when he cut the ball back with a cute pass after haring down the right on a counter-attack.

And following the break Valencia put the game out of reach for the valiant hosts, receiving Cleverley's square ball 25 yards out and hammering the ball past Ross Worner.

Berbatov could have added to his tally but dragged a shot wide and had a free-kick saved by the Aldershot keeper.

And although Guttridge's attempt to grab a late reward for all his side's hard work was unsuccessful, Holdsworth was justifiably proud of his team's performance.

Live text commentary