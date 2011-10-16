The FA will look into claims Luis Suarez racially abused Patrice Evra

Evra (right) was shown a yellow card after clashing with Suarez

The Football Association will investigate claims that Manchester United's Patrice Evra was racially abused by Liverpool's Luis Suarez.

Evra says the incident occurred in Saturday's 1-1 draw between the teams.

A Liverpool spokesman told the Press Association that Suarez "categorically denied" the allegation.

An FA statement read: "Referee Andre Marriner was made aware of an allegation at the end of the fixture and has reported this to the FA."

It added: "The FA will now begin making enquiries into the matter."

Evra was quoted as telling French TV station Canal Plus: "There are cameras, you can see him [Suarez] say a certain word to me at least 10 times."

The game at Anfield ended 1-1 after Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's free-kick was cancelled out by Javier Hernandez's late header for United.