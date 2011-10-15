Danny Lennon praises 'dominant' St Mirren against Rangers

Thompson (left) scored in stoppage-time against his former club

Danny Lennon was delighted at the way his St Mirren side had dominated play in their 1-1 draw away to Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers.

"I thought overall the performance was absolutely fantastic," he told the BBC.

"You are not meant to come to places like this and Parkhead and dominate teams of that ilk.

"We offered them that platform to go and show 50,000 people what they're all about. Having the bravery to do that was the pleasing thing."

Manager Lennon had asked his players to improve on their 2-1 defeat away to bottom side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in their last outing.

And, although Rangers went ahead in the second half through Nikica Jelavic, former Rangers striker Steven Thompson grabbed the equaliser in stoppage time to prevent the home side stretching their lead at the top of the table.

"We went up to Inverness and did not show up and totally lost our identity and became very ineffective and became very ordinary," Lennon told BBC Radio Scotland.

"We just asked them to get back to our style, keep believing and, whether we win games, or draw games or lose games, we've got to do it our way.

Lennon said that he accepted there would be off days, and mistakes, as he encourages his team to play a passing game but believes his team will improve further.

"We know we've still got a lot more to come and we still need a cutting edge," he said.

Interview - St Mirren manager Danny Lennon

Lennon agreed that defender Marc McAusland had an excellent game against Rangers.

"I thought he did terrific," the manager said of the 23-year-old. "That's Marc put on a series of games where he has been absolutely fantastic for us.

"He is maturing and developing very, very well.

"He is a young lad, I think he has just turned 23, and he's got to keep developing because he can go on and do wonderful things in the game.

"Marc is one who has gone through a tricky period with the supporters, but you can certainly see the way that he played today that he has won them over."