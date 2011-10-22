Wolves 2-2 Swansea

Danny Graham slots Swansea's opener past Wayne Hennessey

Wolves staged a stunning late fightback to hold Swansea City to a draw and ease the pressure on manager Mick McCarthy.

The hosts trailed 2-0 at the break and seemed certain to be heading for a sixth successive Premier League loss.

Danny Graham slotted the visitors ahead from Mark Gower's clever, dinked pass and Joe Allen converted Graham's inviting cross to double the lead.

But Kevin Doyle's close-range shot gave Wolves hope and Jamie O'Hara's fierce strike denied Swansea victory.

The visitors did at least claim their first away point of the season but seemed certain to secure the win after outclassing Wolves for much of the game.

McCarthy's men opted for two up front, with Doyle partnered by Sylvan Ebanks-Blake as they looked to be positive despite their horrendous run.

And although they could have led inside a minute when Karl Henry tested Michel Vorm with a fizzing half-volley, the Swans dominated the midfield throughout.

The visitors' slick passing and bright interplay saw them deservedly lead at half-time.

Allen went close with a fine effort from long range that was finger-tipped over by his Wales team-mate Wayne Hennessey and Graham then poked an effort just wide from an Angel Rangel cross.

But the Swans did not have to wait long to go ahead when Graham just about controlled Gower's pass and coolly knocked the ball under the keeper for his third goal in three league matches.

A bright Wolves start which had also seen O'Hara test Vorm, seemed a long way off as frustration among the home fans started to grow when Graham slotted the visitors ahead from Gower's pass.

Adam Hammill went close to levelling almost immediately with a fine 25-yard free-kick but the mood at Molineux started to move from anxiety to anger as Allen made it 2-0.

The midfielder timed his run into the box perfectly and swept the ball home first time from Graham's cross after a patient Swans move.

Wolves were booed off at the break but almost responded in the best possible way on the turnaround as Henry sent a rasping strike just wide.

But that was about as good as it got until the final six minutes.

Swansea continued to create chances, with the lively wing duo of Nathan Dyer and Scott Sinclair causing problems for the hosts.

DID YOU KNOW? The five-game Wolves losing streak against Tottenham, QPR, Liverpool Newcastle and West Brom is their worst in the top flight since losing six in a row in the 1981-82 season.

Sinclair was twice denied by Hennessey and the visitors spurned several other promising situations.

And they were made to pay when Wolves, inspired by the introduction of substitutes Nenad Milijas and Adlene Guedioura, staged an unlikely comeback.

Doyle's strike made it 2-1 when the third home substitute Sam Vokes saw his initial low strike saved.

And Doyle then raced away down the left flank to square the ball to O'Hara who smashed home from 12 yards to earn a precious point.

Wolves manager Mick McCarthy:

"We have played better in the last five games and got nothing. We needed a break, and hopefully that is it.

"We kept hoping it would come, kept trying and sometimes you get a break. It was a great point and I am delighted. I can't explain the comeback. We were really, really lucky.

"And if that's the break that changes things for us then wonderful. My emotions are running pretty red-hot at the minute. I'm delighted with the result but angry with a lot of other things.

"I'm not sure we are jumping around for joy as it has been a difficult day for us, but when you pick the bones out of it, it's a good point."

Swansea City manager Brendan Rodgers:

"It felt like a defeat. We were outstanding today.

"We dominated and controlled the game with and without ball, so to lose the lead in the last 10 minutes was obviously difficult, but it's our first away point and the performance was fantastic.

"We just needed to manage the game better, and our job is to make sure the two points we dropped today don't cost us at the end of the season.

"But we want to focus on a fantastic overall performance. We had never been in that position before, of being two goals up away from home in the Premier League. But we need to learn quickly and move on to the next game."

