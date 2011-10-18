Kidderminster Harriers 5-4 Braintree Town

Kidderminster Harriers won a nine-goal thriller with Braintree at Aggborough.

Sean Marks put the visitors ahead from close range, Nick Wright then fired in off the post to make it 1-1, but Ben Wright's shot restored the Iron's lead.

James Vincent then struck twice, with a header and a low drive, and Callum Gittings' shot made it 4-2 before Aswad Thomas pulled a goal back.

Ben Wright then levelled from the spot before Nick Wright's penalty for Harriers secured a dramatic victory.

Braintree's fourth goal came after Thomas was brought down by Tom Sharpe.

Harriers almost blew their chance to secure all three points when Kyle Storer saw his spot-kick saved by Nathan McDonald, after the Iron keeper had unfairly challenged Wright.

But an encroachment in the penalty area meant that Harriers were ordered to retake the kick, which matchwinner Wright duly despatched to secure the Harriers' first win in four matches.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Burr frustrated by nine-goal thriller

Kidderminster manager Steve Burr told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We responded well in the second half. I had to change a few things around at half-time, and we got back in front, but nearly threw it away.

"It was frustrating with the way we defended, there were some cracking goals.

"But I think defensively we need to do a lot better."

Live text commentary