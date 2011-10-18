Leeds 1-1 Coventry

A stoppage-time equaliser from Coventry defender Richard Wood denied Leeds a place back in the top six.

Leeds went ahead midway through the first half when Darren O'Dea fired home an angled shot.

The hosts came close to going 2-0 up when Ross McCormack missed from six yards before Coventry keeper Joe Murphy saved from Danny Pugh and Adam Clayton.

The Sky Blues made them pay when Paul Rachubka fumbled a Cyrus Christie cross and Wood pounced to score.

Leeds almost took a sixth-minute lead when Robert Snodgrass curled a cross into the path of McCormack, who headed narrowly over the crossbar.

The goal arrived in the 26th-minute when Paul Connolly's cross was deflected to the left side of the penalty area and centre-half O'Dea slotted a fine finish into the corner.

Scottish striker McCormack spurned a gilt-edged chance in the 41st-minute when lifting the ball over the crossbar following excellent work by Andy Keogh.

After several further near misses from Leeds, Lukas Jutkiewicz almost equalised for the visitors with a fine header.

And deep into added time, Wood latched onto Rachubka's error to poke the ball home at the far post.

Live text commentary

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you