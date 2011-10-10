Steve Tilson sacked as Lincoln City manager

Tilson's Imps have lost five of their seven away games this season

Lincoln City have sacked manager Steve Tilson and assistant boss Paul Brush.

The pair took over in October 2010 but oversaw the Imps' relegation from the Football League and they currently sit 19th in the Blue Square Bet Premier.

Head of youth Grant Brown will take over as caretaker manager until a permanent replacement is found.

Tilson and Brush were appointed with the Imps in 21st, and led them up to mid-table, before two points from their final 11 games saw them relegated.

And the Imps are just one point above the relegation zone this season after winning just three of their 14 games.

Tilson's final game in charge was a - their eighth defeat of the season.

TILSON'S RECORD AT LINCOLN Played: 51 Won: 14 Drew: 10 Lost: 27

Earlier on Monday, Tilson seemed unaware of the imminent decision and was preparing for Tuesday's game with Alfreton Town.

He had told BBC Lincolnshire: "I'll go out and do the best I can, as I do week in, week out. It's up to others to judge me on that.

"That's the nature of the game. If the chairman decides that the results aren't good enough and decides he's got to get rid of me then that's fair enough.

"I haven't got a clue how much time I've got. All we can do is try to win as many games as we can."