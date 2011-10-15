Rangers 1-1 St Mirren

St Mirren stunned Rangers with a stoppage-time equaliser to claim a deserved point at Ibrox.

The Buddies gave as good as they got in the first half, Rangers mainly threatening from corners.

But Nikica Jelavic's strike broke the deadlock for the hosts three minutes after the break.

Jelavic and Steven Davis were denied by goalkeeper Craig Samson before Steven Thompson converted David van Zanten's cross to level late on.

Thompson (left) scored against his former club

The result allowed second-place Motherwell to move to within seven points of Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers, the Steelmen having beaten Hibernian.

Celtic, in third, remain 10 points adrift following their draw at Kilmarnock earlier in the day.

A series of early Rangers corners put the visitors under pressure and Samson had to react quickly to turn away Kyle Lafferty's shot from Gregg Wylde's delivery.

Maurice Edu also came close, the American's header drifting wide of the St Mirren goal from Davis's corner.

At the other end, keeper Allan McGregor failed to deal with a cross and Jim Goodwin's shot deflected off team-mate Lee Mair and spun out of play.

Saints continued to enjoy spells of possession in attacking areas and McGregor had one or two more nervous moments.

The hosts, for their part, were sloppy in possession for the remainder of the first half, Davis skewing a shot wide just before the break.

Jelavic lifted Rangers out of their lethargy when he fired the home side in front from 12 yards, rewarding Lafferty's persistent set-up play.

Former Rangers player Steven Thompson had the chance to level after getting the break of the ball off an Edu tackle but the big striker was denied by Steven Whittaker's last-ditch tackle.

From the corner, Marc McAusland's header from Kenny McLean's corner was wide but sufficient to cause more anxiety in the home crowd.

Lafferty and Steven Naismith combined to set up Jelavic again and, though the forward hit the target, Samson made an excellent block with his legs.

Jeroen Tesselaar crossed to his opposing full-back as St Mirren poured players forward in search of a leveller and McGregor was relieved to retrieve the ball off van Zanten's shot.

Space opened up for Naismith as Rangers looked to kill the game but the forward's shot was well off target.

Davis was more accurate with his effort but Samson was equal to it.

St Mirren continued to press in the closing stages and they were rewarded in the fifth minute of stoppage time as van Zanten's cross was turned in by substitute Teale.

