Everton's Jack Rodwell wins appeal over red card

Rodwell was shown a straight red card for his tackle on Luis Suarez

Everton midfielder Jack Rodwell has won his appeal against the red card shown to him against Liverpool on Saturday.

Rodwell was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson 23 minutes into the Merseyside derby for a challenge on Luis Suarez.

The decision infuriated Everton boss David Moyes as his side went on to lose 2-0 at Goodison Park.

The Football Association (FA) decided to withdraw the suspension and Rodwell will now be available for Everton's next three domestic fixtures.

The Toffees face Chelsea on 15 October, Fulham on 23 October and Chelsea in the Carling Cup on 26 October.

Rodwell had originally received a red card for serious foul play for his tackle on Reds striker Suarez.

After the match, Toffees boss David Moyes expressed his shock at Atkinson's decision.

"I thought it ruined the game," said the Scot.

"I would have been disappointed if it had been a free-kick. I don't think anyone in this world thought it was a sending off."

Everton's chief executive Robert Elstone welcomed the overturning of Rodwell's red card but said it meant little in the wake of a defeat.

"Whilst we welcome the correct decision the FA panel has reached, it's of course an outcome which will provide little consolation whatsoever to the 37,000 Evertonians packed into Goodison on Saturday to watch the 2-0 defeat," he commented.