Blackpool sign Liverpool's Jonjo Shelvey on loan

Shelvey joins ex-Reds Gerardo Bruna and Tom Ince at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool have completed the loan signing of Liverpool's teenage midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

The 19-year-old has joined until 31 December 2011 and could make his debut against Bristol City on Saturday.

Shelvey has made 22 appearances for the Reds since signing from Charlton in April 2010.

He became the Addicks' youngest-ever first-team player in 2008, at the age of 16 years and 59 days, and played 42 times for the London club.

Meanwhile Seasiders midfielder Elliot Grandin has been ruled out for a further month after having an operation on his toe.

The Frenchman has already missed the last six games of the season through injury.