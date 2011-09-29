David Pleat exits part-time Nottingham Forest role

Former Tottenham, Luton and Leicester manager Pleat joined Forest in 2006

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that David Pleat has stood down from his part-time football consultant role.

Pleat was part of Forest's much-discussed and much-criticised transfer acquisitions panel after joining to help ex-boss Colin Calderwood in 2006.

The 66-year-old was involved in signing players until last year when his role at the City Ground became less formal.

Pleat is now considering whether to take up a position as an associate director with Forest.

Chief scout Keith Burt will now take up a role as director of recruitment and scouting.

Pleat has often been the subject of criticism from fans, who were upset at what they saw as an unnecessary extra tier of management that both interfered and slowed down the process of bringing new players to the club.

Billy Davies, who was replaced as manager by Steve McClaren before the start of the season, often expressed his concern at the way new signings were made.

The Scot became increasingly frustrated by a failure to bring in new faces and his fiery relationship with the board came to a seemingly inevitable conclusion when he was sacked after Forest failed to win promotion last season.

ANALYSIS The removal of him makes fans aware there is definitely no transfer acquisition committee any more and also it does make Forest's transfer process very similar to most other clubs in the country Colin Fray BBC Radio Nottingham's Forest reporter

But the problems did not end when Davies left, with McClaren talking of his frustration at a lack of new signings that he feels are essential if the club are to challenge at the top of the Championship.

Forest have made a poor start to the season and the humiliating 5-1 defeat at the hands of Burnley on Tuesday, which sees the Reds hovering just above the relegation zone, further piled the pressure on former England boss McClaren.

During his five years at the City Ground, Pleat had always defended his role, saying his position was very similar to the way other teams operated.

Forest chief executive Mark Arthur told the club website: "We feel that the structure we have developed with Keith in his full-time role is well placed to take the club forward.

"I would like to thank David for the enormous contribution he has made.

"He remains a friend of Nottingham Forest and will always be welcome at the City Ground."