Port Vale's Gary Roberts suspended for two weeks

Roberts made 30 league starts for Vale last season

Port Vale manager Micky Adams has confirmed that Gary Roberts has been suspended for 14 days following a serious breach of club discipline.

The 24-year-old midfielder failed to attend training on Sunday.

The Valiants boss told BBC Radio Stoke: "He chose not to turn up or inform anyone he wasn't coming in, what's even worse is that he reported in unfit to carry out his duties on Monday."

Roberts will miss the games against Crewe and Rotherham.

He joined the Vale Park side in the summer of 2010 after he was sacked by previous club Rotherham United.

Roberts is the club's current top scorer with five goals in 11 appearances this campaign.

But this latest incident means his long-term future at the club could now be in doubt as Adams added: "I have to make sure I am doing my job properly and when we have any disciplinary problems I have to quickly nip it in the bud, and I have to be strong as the club and the supporters deserve better.

"I'm bitterly disappointed in him."