Blackpool boss Ian Holloway eyes El Hadji Diouf move

El Hadji Diouf finished last season north of the border with Rangers

Blackpool manager Ian Holloway has admitted that he is keen on bringing El Hadji Diouf to Bloomfield Road.

The ex-Liverpool and Rangers striker, 30, is currently a free agent following his departure from Blackburn Rovers.

"I only like dealing with people I want to work with," Holloway told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"With my system, and the way we play, he could definitely play for me easily. I'm just wondering if he'd like the way we play."

Diouf, who has courted controversy throughout his career in England, joined Liverpool from Lens in 2002.

He moved to Bolton in 2005, going on to make 88 appearances at the Reebok Stadium, before switching to Sunderland's Stadium of Light a year later.

Diouf then joined Blackburn under Sam Allardyce's management in 2009 before finishing last season north of the border with Rangers, where he picked up a league title winner's medal - and upset a lot of Celtic fans along the way, most notably when he got sent off after the whistle in Rangers' Cup defeat at Parkhead in March.

"Sam doesn't suffer fools gladly," said Holloway. "And he got some fantastic things out of him.

"Lots of people can be misunderstood, although maybe he's done some things he regrets.

"I wanted to meet him and see him, and that didn't work out. But, if he hasn't signed anywhere and I get a chance to meet him, then he is someone I'd like to talk to."