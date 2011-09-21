Everton 2-1 West Brom (aet)

Neville's winner came in the 103rd minute

Everton captain Phil Neville scored a stunning extra-time winner as Everton came from behind to beat West Brom in the third round of the Carling Cup.

Chris Brunt gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot after Peter Odemwingie had been fouled by Everton goalkeeper Jan Mucha.

But a minute from the end Marouane Fellaini struck an equaliser from the edge of the box to force extra time.

Neville curled the winner into the top corner after Royston Drenthe's run.

Neville, who has lost his place in the Everton first team to Tony Hibbert, embraced his return with an accomplished finish.

Somen Tchoyi's through-ball sent Odemwingie clean through and as Mucha raced off his line the fully committed goalkeeper swept the Nigerian striker off his feet.

DID YOU KNOW? Phil Neville has scored his first ever League Cup goal in his 29th appearance (17 for Man Utd, 12 for Everton).

The goalkeeper escaped with a yellow card for his foul and Brunt powered in the penalty.

But with a minute of normal time remaining Fellaini's well-controlled volley from the edge of the area found the bottom corner of the net to force extra time.

Odemwingie could have won it in the fifth minute of added time after a mazy run took him past Phil Jagielka and Mucha but his angled shot flew over.

Neville did not make the same mistake in the 103rd minute when Drenthe cut the ball back to him and he curled a left-footed shot past Marton Fulop from 25 yards.

Everton assistant manager Steve Round:

"We know Roy's teams are well organised and tough to beat and we found it difficult to break them down.

"Luckily right at the death, Fellaini pops up with a great goal and into extra-time Phil Neville produces a wonder-strike to win it.

"We are delighted we are in the hat for the next round."

West Brom coach Roy Hodgson:

"It is very easy to draw a line under this and move on.

"Any game you lose, even if it's in extra-time after a good performance, you don't feel great about it but on the other hand our priority is the league.

"Our goal is not to win the League Cup it is to get another season in the Premier League and, to be quite frank, it can be counter-productive for teams like ourselves."

