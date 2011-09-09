Notts County spoil Juventus party to celebrate new stadium

The 41,000-seat Juventus Arena was built on the site of the Stadio delle Alpi

Notts County spoiled Juventus's party with a late equaliser in a special friendly to mark the opening of the Italian side's new stadium.

County were invited due to the 108-year link between the clubs since Juve decided to adopt the black and white shirts worn by the Magpies.

Luca Toni tapped home after Rob Burch had parried Fabio Quagliarella's 53rd-minute penalty.

The new Juventus Arena Inspired by Premier League stadiums with no running track and the stands designed to be close to the pitch. It was built on the site of the Stadio delle Alpi, the club's previous home and holds 41,000.

But Lee Hughes's late equaliser earned County a memorable 1-1 draw.

After the match County captain Neal Bishop told BBC Sport: "It was a special night to be part of. There were a few butterflies in the stomach during the opening ceremony but we're very proud of the performance and the result.

"We've been looked after first class, no player played over 60 minutes so we will be raring to go for Saturday's match against Walsall."

Bishop said playing against Juventus legends Gianluigi Buffon, Alessandro del Piero and new signing Andrea Pirlo could only act as a spur for County's season.

"It was a wonderful experience", he said. "Watching them play, how they would keep their heads up, pass forward and be willing to start again if needed was great to watch."

Lee Hughes equalised three minutes from time

It was John Savage, an Englishman playing for Juventus, who in 1903 arranged for replacement shirts to be sent to the Italian club by a County-supporting friend back home, and Juventus have worn the black and white stripes Notts County traditionally play in ever since.

A return fixture between the two sides at Meadow Lane is planned before the start of the 2012-13 season.

See Mark Clemmit's report from Turin on Football Focus - Saturday 10 September, 1130 BST.