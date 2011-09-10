QPR want David Beckham from LA Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Beckham has won 115 caps for England

Queens Park Rangers owner Tony Fernandes has said he intends to pursue the possibility of bringing David Beckham to Loftus Road.

The ex-England captain wants to play for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics and Fernandes believes QPR can help.

"Beckham's advisers want to talk because our vision is a long-term one, with commercial things David can do with me in Asia," said the Malaysian. "It's something we have to work at."

QPR could make their move in January.

Fernandes added that he can offer the 36-year-old the "love, care and attention" he requires to fulfil his ambition of captaining Team GB at the London Games.

The Malaysian entrepreneur thinks the former Manchester United player might be tempted by a chance of another season in the Premier League and is adamant that signing Beckham is a realistic proposition.

David Beckham career stats 1993-2003 - Manchester United, apps 403, goals 86

- Manchester United, apps 403, goals 86 1995 - Preston North End (loan), apps 5, goals 2

- Preston North End (loan), apps 5, goals 2 2003-2007 - Real Madrid, apps 116, goals 13

- Real Madrid, apps 116, goals 13 2007-present - LA Galaxy, apps 69, goals 11

- LA Galaxy, apps 69, goals 11 2009 & 2010 AC Milan (loan), apps 29, goals 2

"If you look at the five signings we've made, we have brought in people who have something to prove," said Lotus team principal Fernandes before Sunday's Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

"Shaun Wright-Phillips still feels he can play for England; Joey Barton has a lot to prove; Anton Ferdinand, missing in action at Sunderland but back home in London, has things to prove.

"Then we've Luke Young, who felt he was deserted early by England manager Fabio Capello, and Armand Traore was never given a chance at Arsenal by Arsene Wenger.

"So we've five new players, and Beckham could fit into that mould because he wants to return and captain Great Britain at the Olympics.

"I'm not sure it's for him, and I'm not sure it will suit him in the January transfer window. Who knows?

"But I'm an ideas man, and he is an idea. He may not want it, he may want a bigger club. I hear [Tottenham manager] Harry Redknapp has said he wants him.

"Ultimately, our manager Neil Warnock has to feel comfortable, but who knows what can happen in January? We will have to wait and see."

Beckham is in the final year of his Major League Soccer contract. He has made 69 appearances for Galaxy since joining from Real Madrid in 2007 and spent time training with Tottenham during the MLS season break in February.