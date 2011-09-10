Luton Town 2-0 Darlington

Stuart Fleetwood notched on his Luton debut as they comfortably saw off the challenge of 10-man Darlington.

Danny Crow put the hosts in front with his third of the season when he converted a Fleetwood centre.

The Quakers' task was made harder when Graeme Lee was given his second yellow card for a foul on Amari Morgan-Smith.

Crow twice went close with headed opportunities before visiting keeper Sam Russell's error left Fleetwood to head home Robbie Willmott's corner.

LINE-UPS

Brabin delighted with performance

Luton: Tyler, Keane, Antwi, Beckwith, Howells, Lawless, Hand, Willmott, Morgan-Smith (Dance 61), Fleetwood, Crow (Kissock 85).

Subs Not Used: Kevin Pilkington, O'Connor, Watkins.

Booked: Hand.

Goals: Crow 31, Fleetwood 71.

Dryden disappointed by Quakers dismissal

Darlington: Russell, Purkiss, Lee, Miller, Greg Taylor, Arnison, Atkinson, Sanchez-Munoz, Rundle (Bridge-Wilkinson 64), Hatch (Campbell 76), Walshaw (Bowman 28).

Subs Not Used: Chandler, Kris Taylor.

Sent Off: Lee (42).

Booked: Lee, Hatch, Sanchez-Munoz.

Att: 5,952

Ref: Warren Atkin (West Sussex).

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you