Luton Town 2-0 Darlington
- From the section Football
Stuart Fleetwood notched on his Luton debut as they comfortably saw off the challenge of 10-man Darlington.
Danny Crow put the hosts in front with his third of the season when he converted a Fleetwood centre.
The Quakers' task was made harder when Graeme Lee was given his second yellow card for a foul on Amari Morgan-Smith.
Crow twice went close with headed opportunities before visiting keeper Sam Russell's error left Fleetwood to head home Robbie Willmott's corner.
LINE-UPS
Luton: Tyler, Keane, Antwi, Beckwith, Howells, Lawless, Hand, Willmott, Morgan-Smith (Dance 61), Fleetwood, Crow (Kissock 85).
Subs Not Used: Kevin Pilkington, O'Connor, Watkins.
Booked: Hand.
Goals: Crow 31, Fleetwood 71.
Darlington: Russell, Purkiss, Lee, Miller, Greg Taylor, Arnison, Atkinson, Sanchez-Munoz, Rundle (Bridge-Wilkinson 64), Hatch (Campbell 76), Walshaw (Bowman 28).
Subs Not Used: Chandler, Kris Taylor.
Sent Off: Lee (42).
Booked: Lee, Hatch, Sanchez-Munoz.
Att: 5,952
Ref: Warren Atkin (West Sussex).