Senegal striker Mamadou Niang has joined Qatar club Al Sadd from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The 31-year-old spent just one season in Turkey after joining from French side Marseille last year.

He scored 16 goals last season as Fenerbahce won the league, although they may be stripped of the title due to a match-fixing scandal.

"We have officially transferred the full ownership of Mamadou Niang to Qatar club Al Sadd," Fenerbahce said.

"We thank him for his support and contribution to this great club. We wish him all the best in his future plans."

In a statement sent to the Turkish stock exchange, Fenerbahce said Al Sadd had agreed to pay 7.5m euros (US$10.5m) for Niang.

Fenerbahce have been offloading players after being implicated in the match-fixing scandal that saw them excluded from this season's Champions League.

More than 30 people, including Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim, have been jailed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Defenders Diego Lugano and Andre Santos have left the club, as have Daniel Guiza and Nigeria's Emmanuel Emenike, although fellow Super Eagle Joseph Yobo and Cameroon's Henri Bienvenu Ntsama joined on Monday.

During his European playing career, Niang has played for Troyes, Metz, Strasbourg and Marseille before joining Fenerbahce in August 2010 - signing a three-year contract at the time.

In another Turkey-based move, Ghana's Matthew Amoah signed a three-year deal with Mersin shortly before the transfer window closed.

The former Black Star striker had been playing for NAC Breda in the Netherlands since 2007.