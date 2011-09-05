Last updated on .From the section Football

Murphy (right) has been re-united with former Sunderland team-mate Michael Chopra at Ipswich

Striker Daryl Murphy believes the current Ipswich Town squad is better than the one he joined 18 months ago.

The 28-year-old is in his second loan spell at Portman Road, after an 18-game stint with Town at the end of the 2009-10 campaign.

"I think the side is a lot stronger with the signings we've made," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"The quality of players that have come in shows the ambition the club have got and the direction we want to go in."

The last time Murphy was with Ipswich, they finished the Championship season 15th, with the forward contributing six goals.

MURPHY'S FIRST IPSWICH SPELL Six goals in 18 games between February and May, 2010 while on loan from Sunderland

The Irishman, on loan from Celtic rather than Sunderland this time around, played the full 90 minutes in last week's 2-1 win over Leeds.

He partnered Michael Chopra up front, a forward he is familiar with from their time together at Sunderland.

"He's a top quality player, you might not see him for the whole game but he'll end up scoring a goal," Murphy added.

"He's a busy little player who likes to drop off and get the ball to feet, he's a big talent and a great signing for the club."