Last updated on .From the section Football

Tisdale's side have struggled with injuries to their strikers this season

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale says his side must improve their passing.

His comments come after his Grecians side suffered their fourth defeat of the season at Hartlepool.

"We've lost a bit of pattern to our style and there's a bit of a disconnect between our passing and efficiency," Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon.

"The effort's there, the commitment's there and we're trying to pass it. We just haven't quite got our pattern at the moment."

City have just one league win to their name this season, a 2-1 win at home to Chesterfield last month, and have slipped to 19th in the League One table.

"The players probably didn't really adapt and make as good a decision with their passing as they should have done," he added.