Weir initially joined Rovers on loan from Sunderland last season

Tranmere midfielder Robbie Weir says they have the right character to gain more results away from home this term, as Rovers sit fifth in League One.

Weir, 22, hopes the club can keep battling at the top as a result.

"If we win our games at home and win more games away, then hopefully we'll be pushing at the top this year," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"With the players we've got and the team spirit we have, it shows that we can perform away and get good results."

Tranmere travel to Huddersfield on Saturday wanting to build on a confident start to the season, as they are just five points behind top-of-the-table MK Dons.

The Terriers are one of the favourites for promotion this season and, after battling out a goalless draw at the Galpharm last season, Weir says Rovers have nothing to fear.

"They were unlucky last season not to get promoted," Weir continued. "We go up there with our away performances improving, so why can't we go out there and get something?

"In training we've been doing a lot of shape work. Hopefully on Saturday when we go to Huddersfield our shape work will pay off and we can hit them on the break."