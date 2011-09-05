Last updated on .From the section Football

Notts County have extended West Ham United striker Cristian Montano's loan deal into a second month.

Montano, who scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth, joined on a one-month deal at the start of the season.

The 19-year-old has scored two goals in six games, although all but one of those appearances were as a substitute.

Meanwhile striker Ben Burgess, who impressed on Saturday having returned to the side after injury, is no longer on the transfer list.

The 29-year-old forward had been told by manager Martin Allen that he could leave on a free transfer in May.