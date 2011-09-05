Close menu

Notts County extend Cristian Montano's loan deal

Last updated on .From the section Football

Notts County

Notts County have extended West Ham United striker Cristian Montano's loan deal into a second month.

Montano, who scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth, joined on a one-month deal at the start of the season.

The 19-year-old has scored two goals in six games, although all but one of those appearances were as a substitute.

Meanwhile striker Ben Burgess, who impressed on Saturday having returned to the side after injury, is no longer on the transfer list.

The 29-year-old forward had been told by manager Martin Allen that he could leave on a free transfer in May.

Top Stories