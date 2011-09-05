United re-name a stand after McLean

Dundee United have named a stand after their former manager Jim McLean.

The stand was previously re-named the Fair Play Stand in recognition fans' behaviour during the Uefa Cup Final in 1987.

The decision to re-name the stand was made by the directors of the club following consultation with McLean.

The new 'Jim McLean stand' was reconstructed during McLean's 21 years at the club, which included defeat to Gothenburg in the 1987 Uefa Cup.