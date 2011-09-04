Brooking wants Lampard to continue
- From the section Football
The Football Association's technical director Trevor Brooking tells Sportsweek that Frank Lampard still has an international future even though the Chelsea midfielder was left out of the starting line-up for the 3-0 victory over Bulgaria.
After the win, Fabio Capello warned Lampard and England's senior players that they were not guaranteed a place in his side.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired